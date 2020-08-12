Union Funds Sue McDonald's In Del. For Docs On Harassment

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Three Long Island Teamsters benefit funds that own McDonald's Corp. stock sued the company in Delaware's Chancery Court late Tuesday for access to records on what were described as "pervasive," unresolved workplace and corporate sexual harassment and gender discrimination problems. The stockholder suit follows demands for some of the same information that were made months ahead of the company's disclosure Monday that it is suing former CEO Steve Easterbrook. McDonald's is seeking to claw back millions in compensation Easterbrook received last year when he was fired after acknowledging what the company says were reports of an inappropriate but nonphysical relationship with a female employee....

