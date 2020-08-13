Real Estate Rumors: Waterbridge, Taurus, Richman

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A joint venture of Waterbridge Capital and Continental Equities is seeking to sell a 1.12 million-square-foot Los Angeles property, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing sources. The companies are hoping to sell 801 S. Broadway, which is currently vacant and is entitled for a mix of office, restaurant, retail, residential and hotel use, according to the report, which did not indicate a target price. The companies paid $122.3 million for the building in 2014, Commercial Observer reported. Taurus Investment Holdings has purchased a retail complex in Miami's Health District for $26 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The...

