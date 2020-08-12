Instagram Users Claim Facebook Harvests Biometric Data

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Facebook, which recently agreed to pay a record $650 million to settle claims that it illegally captured face scans from its users in violation of Illinois' biometric privacy law, has been hit with a new putative class action in California Superior Court accusing it of engaging in similar conduct with respect to photos and videos posted on Instagram. Plaintiff Kelly Whalen claimed in a complaint filed Monday that Facebook, which acquired the popular photo and video-sharing app in 2012, is secretly scooping up Instagram users' protected biometric data without obtaining users' consent or informing them of these practices as required by the...

