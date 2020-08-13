Fantasy Players Take MLB Cheating Suit To 2nd Circ.

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Fantasy sports players asked the Second Circuit Wednesday to give them another crack at a proposed class action alleging Major League Baseball undermined the fantasy contests by failing to take proper action to stop cheating by the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox. The daily fantasy sports contestants alleged MLB and the teams duped consumers into paying to participate in fantasy contests by marketing them as games of skill, despite knowing that the Astros and Red Sox were manipulating ball games — and thus distorting the underlying MLB players' statistics — by using electronic equipment to steal the signs of opposing...

