5th Circ. Finds Salvadoran's Reentry Resentencing Vindictive

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled Wednesday that a trial judge acted vindictively when resentencing a man convicted of illegally reentering the United States, saying the judge should not have modified the sentence so that the prison terms for two counts ran consecutively. In a published decision, the court said U.S. District Judge Alia Moses had not provided a valid reason for her decision to make Vicente Galileo Penado-Aparicio's 60-month sentence for illegal reentry run consecutively with his 24-month sentence related to violating the terms of his supervised release in an earlier case. "The record is clear that the district court was not...

