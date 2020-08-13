'​​​​​​​Diesel Brothers' Ask 10th Circ. To Reverse Emissions Fines

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The hosts of Discovery Channel's "Diesel Brothers" asked the Tenth Circuit on Wednesday to reverse a Utah federal judge's March order that they pay more than $850,000 in fines for violating the Clean Air Act and Utah emissions rules, claiming vehicles tied to them were incorrectly blamed for pollution occurring in the state. Three of the show's hosts — David W. Sparks, Joshua Stuart and Keaton Hoskins — along with a used car dealership and a company connected to the hosts, told the appeals court it was impossible to conclude vehicles and auto parts they sold, owned, operated and advertised contributed...

