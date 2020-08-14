Taylor English Brings Former Popeyes GC To The Table In Ga.

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The former longtime general counsel and chief administrative officer of global fried chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. is returning to private practice at Taylor English Duma LLP, bolstering its corporate practice in Atlanta. Harold M. "Sonny" Cohen joined Taylor English as a partner in June, having spent the last three years independently consulting for private equity-owned businesses in the restaurant, franchising and retail industries, the firm announced Aug. 12. Before that, Cohen spent 22 years with Popeyes until it was bought for $1.8 billion in 2017 by Restaurant Brands International. Cohen said Popeyes was one of Taylor English's first major clients...

