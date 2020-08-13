IT Company FDM Strikes $4.1M Deal In Consultant OT Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based information technology company FDM Group Inc. has agreed to pay $4.1 million to wrap up a proposed collective action brought by consultants who claimed they should have gotten overtime pay. An unopposed motion for preliminary approval of the deal, filed Wednesday by the employees, said the deal was reached after nearly six months of negotiations, including unsuccessful mediation in January, and includes an average $1,400 payout. "The settlement reached in this complex wage and hour collective action constitutes a reasonable compromise of a bona fide dispute involving a myriad of vigorously contested legal and factual issues," the motion said. ...

