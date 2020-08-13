Construction JV Seeks $8M Over Ga. Highway Wall Collapse

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A construction venture is seeking at least $8 million in damages after sections of a retaining wall collapsed during construction of an $840 million toll highway expansion project in Atlanta, telling a Georgia state court that four subcontractors' negligence caused parts of the wall to "suddenly, dangerously and catastrophically" fail. Archer Western Contractors LLC and Hubbard Construction Co., doing business together as joint venture Northwest Express Roadbuilders, on Tuesday sued Parsons Transportation Group Inc., Tricor Construction Inc., Berkel & Co. Contractors Inc. and the Reinforced Earth Co. in Cobb County Superior Court. Northwest argues that after portions of the highway retaining wall...

