1st Sports SPAC RedBall Acquisition Prices $500M IPO

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Units for the first sports-focused blank check company, led by "Moneyball" inspiration Billy Beane and the founder of RedBird Capital Partners, debuted Thursday, after raising $500 million in an initial public offering advised on by Fried Frank, Maples and Calder and White & Case. RedBall Acquisition Corp., advised by Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Maples and Calder, said in a statement it expects its 50 million units to continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RBAC.U until Monday. Each $10 unit includes one share and one-third of a warrant, and a whole...

