Cancer Patients Agree To $8M, Monitoring In Data Breach Deal

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Patients of cancer treatment center operator 21st Century Oncology sought approval Wednesday of a settlement that would provide at least $12.5 million in benefits and up to $3.75 million to class counsel to end multidistrict litigation over a data breach that compromised millions of patients' personal information. Approval of the deal by the district court in Tampa, Florida, would bring an end to four years of hard-fought litigation that included the trial court's denial of 21st Century's motion to dismiss, a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by the company as well as a settlement with the patients in that court, and a...

