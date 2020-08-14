DOJ Summoned Again For Opinion On Rail Price-Fix Case

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has been called to D.C. federal court to weigh in on a specific slice of the U.S. Code that has bearing on long-running multidistrict litigation between the nation's biggest railway carriers and the shippers who say they schemed to fix fuel surcharge prices. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman will be the first to interpret the particular statute since Congress last touched it 40 years ago, and he's asked for the agency's opinion on the issue, which it has already given via brief. But it appears that the judge has more questions for the Justice Department's experts,...

