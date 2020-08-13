FTC Says Shkreli's Prison Calls With Attorneys Not Privileged

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Martin Shkreli's phone calls with lawyers over prison-monitored lines do not fall under attorney-client privilege because he knew authorities could listen in, the Federal Trade Commission told a New York federal judge presiding over his civil antitrust case Wednesday. The FTC wants to pore over communications between the convicted drug industry executive, who is incarcerated for securities fraud, and some of his contacts outside prison to undergird its case that Shkreli and the company he founded, now called Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC, tried to monopolize sales of the antiparasitic Daraprim. Vyera's predecessor, Turing Pharmaceuticals, and Shkreli set off a firestorm in 2015...

