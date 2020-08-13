IT Co.'s Ex-Atty Suspended Over Late Immigration Docs

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Garden State's high court suspended a New Jersey attorney for six months after her attempts to cover up late L-1 visa work for an information technology company forced at least one of its employees to temporarily return to India. The court made its ruling public Wednesday, finalizing a decision against Megan Natkow that the state's Disciplinary Review Board made back in June. The board had called for Natkow to be suspended after the late immigration paperwork she did for a Somerset-based IT company called GalaxE.Solutions Inc. caused numerous employees to see their visa applications rejected. "Respondent's prolonged, egregious misconduct warrants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS