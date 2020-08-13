NYC Atty On Hook For $5M After Crypto Money Goes Missing

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday entered a $5.2 million judgment against an attorney who blew up a big-ticket bitcoin deal, saying he has "only himself to blame." In an order confirming an arbitration award, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan agreed that Manhattan attorney Aaron Etra had released some $4.6 million he'd held in escrow for a bitcoin purchase that left the would-be buyer — a San Francisco investment firm — "without any bitcoin." Judge Nathan also noted Etra failed to show up at the arbitration with the investor, known as Benthos Master Fund Ltd., and only filed a...

