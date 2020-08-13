Panama Canal Contractor Says Don't Scrap Doc Bid Yet

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A Panama Canal contractor has urged a New York federal court to hold off judgment in its yearslong discovery bid related to a canal expansion conflict, saying a recent Second Circuit ruling solidifies a "real divide" among the circuit courts on discovery application guidance for private arbitration. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe should wait at least until Oct. 7, Grupo Unidos Por El Canal SA said in a Wednesday letter to the court, giving Second Circuit petitioner Hanwei Guo, an investor in Chinese music streaming companies, time to file a writ of certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court. "This issue...

