TopGolf Server Says Opt-Ins In FLSA Suit Justify Cert.

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A former TopGolf worker accusing the sports entertainment company of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act has asked a Texas federal judge to conditionally certify her proposed class, citing a growing list of more than 60 other workers nationwide who have already opted in. Taylor Batiste, who worked as a server and bartender at TopGolf International Inc., urged the court in a Wednesday motion to certify a nationwide class of tipped workers who worked for the company over the past three years. She argued the number of opt-in plaintiffs who have already signed on without any class notice being issued shows...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS