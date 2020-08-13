Daimler Strikes $1.5B US Settlement Over Diesel Emissions

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT) -- Daimler and subsidiary Mercedes-Benz said Thursday they have reached a $1.5 billion agreement in principle with U.S. authorities, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the California attorney general, to end claims they installed software in cars to cheat emissions tests. Daimler and its subsidiary Mercedes-Benz reached a $1.5 billion settlement with U.S. authorities on Thursday to end claims they installed emissions-cheating software in cars. (Photo by Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images) Daimler AG said the deal covers claims over the emissions control systems of about 250,000 diesel passenger cars and vans in the U.S. The company also said it has...

