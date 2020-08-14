FBI, NSA Unveil New Hacking Tool Linked To Russian Military

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Hackers from Russia's military intelligence unit are using a new form of malicious software to spy on operating systems popular in the aerospace and defense sectors, the U.S. National Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have warned. In a joint alert released Thursday, the NSA and FBI said that intelligence agents from Unit 26165 of the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate — known among cybersecurity experts as "Fancy Bear" — are using a piece of malware that the Russians call "Drovorub" to target Linux operating systems that are widely used by U.S. defense industry companies and government contractors. The agencies disclosed no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS