Fortnite Maker Picks Antitrust Fight With Apple Over 'Tax'

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Epic Games Inc., the company behind Fortnite, sparked a legal and public relations showdown with Apple Inc. on Thursday over the technology giant's heavily criticized 30% commission on iPhone app payments. Fortnite developer Epic Games filed a 65-page antitrust complaint against Apple after the tech giant dropped Fortnite from its App Store. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Epic kicked off the fight with the announcement of a direct payments option for in-game purchases on both Android phones and iPhones, cutting out the middleman and offering players discounts based on the reduced charge. But Apple explicitly prohibits direct payments for iPhone app purchases of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS