What 9th Circ. Qualcomm Licensing Ruling Means For SEPs

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- On Tuesday, in Federal Trade Commission v. Qualcomm Inc., the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit unanimously vacated a May 2019 decision of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, reversing the district court's finding that Qualcomm violated antitrust law through its licensing practices for standard-essential patents covering cellular technology and reversing a permanent, worldwide injunction against several of Qualcomm's core business practices. These practices included Qualcomm's policy of licensing only to original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, and not to direct competitors and its "no license, no chips" licensing policy of only selling chips to customers...

