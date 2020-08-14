Racetrack Tells 1st. Circ. Wynn RICO Scam Had No Finish Line

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 1:13 PM EDT) -- An East Boston racetrack on Thursday asked the First Circuit to reinstate its $1 billion racketeering suit claiming Wynn Resorts cheated it out of a casino license, saying a federal judge wrongly found the alleged scheme ended when regulators granted the bid and Wynn executives resigned. Sterling Suffolk Racecourse LLC, the owner of the now-closed Suffolk Downs racetrack, told the appeals court in its opening brief that U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris failed to take into account the full extent of the alleged wrongdoing when she tossed its claim under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The scheme outlined...

