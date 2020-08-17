Will The FTC Change Its Tune On Qualcomm Licensing?

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Aug. 11 reversed what had been a landmark win for the Federal Trade Commission in its case accusing Qualcomm of monopolizing the market for cellular modem chips. Despite the importance and high profile of the case, it remains to be seen if the agency will appeal due to the politics and controversy surrounding the issues. FTC Chairman Joseph Simons had been recused from the case, but a representative for the commission confirmed to Law360 on Thursday that the recusal was lifted in May. They declined to provide any other details or a reason for the recusal. The recusal...

