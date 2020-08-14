Fortnite Maker Goes After Google Too Over Antitrust 'Tax'

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Epic Games Inc.'s challenge of app store middlemen started Thursday with a lawsuit against Apple and quickly grew to ensnare Google as well, with the company behind Fortnite accusing both technology giants of violating antitrust law through a 30% commission charged for paid apps on their respective smartphones. Epic's California federal court lawsuit against Google hued closely to the one filed earlier Thursday against Apple. The complaints, from the same attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP and Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, both accuse the tech behemoths of monopolistic practices locking out the competition from Apple's App Store and...

