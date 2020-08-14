Grand Jury Got False Info In Chinese Talent Case, Prof Says

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A University of Kansas professor accused of hiding his participation in a Chinese talent recruitment program asked a federal judge on Friday to dismiss the case, claiming the prosecutors and FBI agents gave the grand jury that indicted him false information. Franklin Feng Tao has been indicted three times in the past year for allegedly failing to disclose that he accepted a position with a Chinese university in 2018 while working as an associate professor at KU. Now, he says those charges were influenced by misrepresentations to the grand jury. Prosecutors allege that Tao accepted a position at Fuzhou University in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS