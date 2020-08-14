Quiros Cops EB-5 Plea In Exchange For 8-Year Sentence Cap

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Vermont announced on Friday that a former ski resort owner pled guilty to conspiracy, money laundering and hiding details from regulators in an EB-5 fraud scheme after he made a deal that would limit his future jail sentence to about eight years. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont, Ariel Quiros, 64, of Key Biscayne, Florida, entered the trio of guilty pleas and admitted to a "lengthy" statement of facts about the matter before U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford on Friday. Neither the plea agreement nor the accompanying statement of facts was made available to...

