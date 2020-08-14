FCC Dings Tower Builder For Skipping Enviro Reviews

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission levied a $16,000 penalty against a Georgia telecommunications tower builder on Friday, after an environmental consultant the company hired told the agency it built a wireless tower in the state before the required environmental and historic preservation reviews. Public Service Towers Inc. agreed to pay the civil fine within the next month after they went ahead and broke ground for the wireless facility without first complying with tribal notification procedures or obtaining the green light from the State Historic Preservation Office. The company also did not review the potential adverse effects of the build on nearby waters,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS