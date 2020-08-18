Real Estate Rumors: SunTrust, Texas A&M, Foundry

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- SunTrust Equity Funding LLC, an affiliate of SunTrust Banks Inc., has picked up an industrial development site in Jupiter, Florida, for $21.78 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 99.9 acres at 14490 Corporate Road, and the seller is TPA Group, according to the report. The land is zoned for a mix of warehouse, office and parking space, the journal reported. Texas A&M University has reached a deal to lease 47,418 square feet of space in Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The deal is for space across five floors at the 12-story 1620...

