Real Estate Rumors: Opa-locka Industrial, Sapir, Amazon

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Opa-locka Industrial Holdings LLC has purchased a trio of warehouses in Opa-locka, Florida, for $11.36 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 13185 and 13050 N.W. 47th Ave. and 4700 N.W. 132nd St., which combined cover more than 100,000 square feet of space, and the seller is an entity led by investors Alexander Lipworth and Myra Ravinet, according to the report. Sapir Organization's Alex Sapir is hoping to defer most of a payment of a $44 million bond backed by hotel properties in New York and Miami for three years, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS