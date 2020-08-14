Firm Drops COBRA Suits Against Sodexo, Sysco, Hershey

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida lawyer who sued Sysco Corp., Sodexo Inc. and The Hershey Co. in Tennessee federal court on laid-off workers' behalf has dropped the lawsuits, which claimed the companies failed to properly notify ex-workers of their right to keep receiving health insurance. Marc R. Edelman of Morgan & Morgan PA filed notices of voluntary dismissal for all three proposed class actions on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman tossed the case against Sodexo that day, and U.S. District Judge Mark Norris threw out the Hershey suit on Friday. The suits accused Sodexo, Sysco and Hershey of filing deficient COBRA notices, paperwork...

