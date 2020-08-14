5th Circ. Affirms Atty's 35-Year Sentence For Bribery Scheme

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Friday affirmed a 35-year federal prison sentence for the former city manager and attorney for Crystal City, Texas, who is the alleged ringleader in a kickback and bribery scheme, denying the man's argument that a federal judge wrongly sentenced him above the statutory maximum. William James Jonas III was correctly sentenced above the statutory maximum punishment — which is 20 years for wire fraud charges — for the major role he played in a scheme that prosecutors say decimated the city's coffers to line its officials' pockets, according to the Fifth Circuit panel's per curiam opinion....

