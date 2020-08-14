TRW To Pay $30.2M To End Auto, Steel Workers' Benefit Row

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. will pay $30.2 million to end a fight over health care benefits for retired auto and steel union workers, according to a request for initial approval of the deal lodged Friday in Michigan federal court. The proposed agreement would require TRW over the next decade to pay the eight-figure sum in installments into a trust known as a voluntary employee benefits association, or VEBA, with the extent of the coverage to be determined by a board of trustees. The trust is expected to cover about 230 people, according to court records. "The new VEBA is to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS