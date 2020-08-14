Comcast Can't Delay Call Row For High Court TCPA Ruling

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has refused to keep on hold a putative class action accusing Comcast of placing unwanted robocalls until the U.S. Supreme Court can weigh in on what qualifies as an autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, finding that restarting discovery is more "desirable" than continuing to freeze the case. The dispute between Comcast Cable Communications LLC and Douglas Lacy has been paused since April, when U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton agreed to stay the litigation pending the outcome of Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants. The Supreme Court resolved that fight in a July ruling that...

