Biopharm Co. Leaders Accused Of 'Grossly Excessive' Pay

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A Sage Therapeutics stockholder filed a derivative lawsuit on Friday in Delaware Chancery Court, claiming the average pay for nonemployee directors at the biopharmaceutical company is "grossly excessive" and far outpaces that of larger and more profitable companies. Plaintiff John Solak is a holder of Sage common stock and is seeking company reforms, including a compensation plan and repayment to the business of the allegedly outsized salaries. The lawsuit accuses the company's directors and others of unjust enrichment, fiduciary duty failures and corporate waste. "Among other things, having a compensation plan that is entirely discretionary, not shareholder approved, and lacks any...

