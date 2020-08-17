Wis. Town Urges 7th Circ. To Revisit Oneida Festival Ruling

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin village has urged the Seventh Circuit to rethink its decision that the Oneida Nation's Big Apple Fest doesn't need a village permit, saying a lower court should weigh whether a town ordinance applies even though the event was found to take place within the tribe's reservation. The village of Hobart on Friday filed a petition for panel rehearing of the Seventh Circuit's July 30 decision, although it said it wasn't challenging the court's central holding that the Oneida reservation hadn't been diminished, which the panel said meant that the festival took place on the reservation and wasn't subject to...

