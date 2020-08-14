LinkedIn Accused Of Mismanaging $817M 401(k) Plan

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- LinkedIn employees hit the social media company with a proposed class action in California federal court Friday, claiming that the company and its top brass mismanaged their $817 million retirement fund, costing plan participants millions of dollars. In a 40-page complaint, plan participants Douglas G. Bailey, Jason J. Hayes and Marianne Robinson claim that the Microsoft Corp. subsidiary, its board and retirement fund committee members breached their fiduciary duties in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by tying the workers' 401(k) plan to high-cost investments when lower cost, higher-yield options were available. "As a large plan, the plan had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS