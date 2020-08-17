Fiat Chrysler Says 3 Co-Lead Attys 'Unworkable' In Defect Row

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler has told a Michigan federal court it would be "unworkable" for consumers to have three lawyers from three different firms represent them as co-lead class counsel in a consolidated set of putative class actions involving allegations of defective Jeep engines. FCA US LLC received "conflicting messages and broken promises" from attorneys working on the litigation when it was still split up into separate cases, so the automotive giant would prefer to deal with one "lead counsel" who can speak on behalf of all consumers in future litigation and settlement talks, according to a response brief filed by the company...

