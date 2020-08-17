PwC Looks To Break Up Massive Class In Benefits Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has doubled down on its bid to decertify a class of 17,000 retirees suing over the calculation of their lump-sum retirement benefits, telling a New York federal judge that the workers must justify certification for both of the forms of relief in their ERISA case. In its reply brief Friday, PwC argued that the class certification the former workers achieved in 2014 didn't hold water after the Second Circuit changed the statutory basis of their case when it revived the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit in December. The appeals court found that the workers could seek reformation of their...

