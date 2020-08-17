College Test Admin In 'Varsity Blues' Case Will Plead Guilty

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A Houston-area test administrator will plead guilty next month in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions and testing scandal after striking a deal with prosecutors who accused her of taking bribes to help rig students' college entrance exams, according to a court notice Saturday. Niki Williams, a teacher's aide in Houston, has agreed to plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, according to her Aug. 11 deal with prosecutors. In exchange, the government will dismiss two other counts and recommend a sentence at the low end of the guideline range. According to a docket notice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS