Sons Of Fashion Mogul Nygard Accuse Him Of Sex Trafficking

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Two sons of embattled Canadian fashion executive Peter J. Nygard have filed suit against their father accusing him of sex trafficking them as underage boys, saying the abuse was aided and abetted by his companies. Nygard — who is is under criminal investigation and is facing claims of sex trafficking and rape from more than 50 women — made arrangements through his companies for his sons to travel to his residences in Winnipeg, Canada, and the Bahamas where he ordered a sex worker to rape them, according to the complaint filed Sunday in New York federal court. John Doe No. 1...

