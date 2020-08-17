Goldman Sachs Wants 2nd Circ.'s Input In 401(k) Plan Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs has asked a New York federal judge to let the Second Circuit weigh in on certain questions surrounding ERISA's statute of limitations and exhaustion requirements before a suit accusing the financial services firm of mismanaging its 401(k) plan resolves. In its motion Friday, Goldman Sachs asked for permission for an interlocutory appeal of U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos' order refusing to dismiss Leonid Falberg's suit claiming his retirement plan was burdened with excessive fees and poorly performing proprietary funds. The judge held in July that there wasn't any controlling authority suggesting the parties could agree to set a statute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS