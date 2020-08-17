Tribe Looks To Halt Border Wall Construction At Burial Site

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Tribal nation La Posta Band of Diegueno Mission Indians has urged a California federal court to immediately block construction of President Donald Trump's border wall, saying the project unlawfully threatens ancestral burial grounds on the U.S.-Mexico border. The La Posta Band, one of 12 bands of the indigenous Kumeyaay people, requested a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction Friday to halt construction of the border wall, a project that it argues is being funded without the authorization of Congress and that violates the constitutional rights of La Posta citizens. An attorney for the La Posta Band, Michelle LaPena of the majority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS