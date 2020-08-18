9th Circ. Rules Atty Can't Sue VW For $1.5M In Unpaid Fees

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed an order Monday barring an attorney from pursuing a $1.5 million lien against Volkswagen AG in Virginia state court to recover unpaid attorney fees, rejecting his arguments as "belated attempts to collaterally attack" the automaker's $10 billion deal that resolved multidistrict litigation over its emissions cheating. In a four-page order, a unanimous three-judge panel held that U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in California got it right when he concluded Volkswagen's 2016 settlement releases the company of state claims brought by nonclass attorney James B. Feinman against Volkswagen for attorney fees. The panel said Feinman's argument that the...

