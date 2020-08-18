Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Rules Atty Can't Sue VW For $1.5M In Unpaid Fees

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed an order Monday barring an attorney from pursuing a $1.5 million lien against Volkswagen AG in Virginia state court to recover unpaid attorney fees, rejecting his arguments as "belated attempts to collaterally attack" the automaker's $10 billion deal that resolved multidistrict litigation over its emissions cheating.

In a four-page order, a unanimous three-judge panel held that U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in California got it right when he concluded Volkswagen's 2016 settlement releases the company of state claims brought by nonclass attorney James B. Feinman against Volkswagen for attorney fees.

The panel said Feinman's argument that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!