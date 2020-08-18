Turo Tells 9th Circ. That Liability Shield Applies To LAX Spat

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Turo Inc. told the Ninth Circuit that online platforms will be exposed to widespread liability if Los Angeles is allowed to go after Turo for purportedly running an unauthorized car rental business at the airport just by allowing peer-to-peer car share listings on its app. Turo said in an opening brief Monday that as an internet company, it's shielded under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act from Los Angeles' counterclaims that Turo enabled unlawful rental car transactions at Los Angeles International Airport. The company contends that U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder misapplied the law when she held in June that...

