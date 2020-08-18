Southwest, Execs Aim To Ground Investors' Safety Lapse Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines Co. urged a Texas federal judge Monday to dismiss a proposed securities class action alleging the airline misrepresented its safety record surrounding a deadly 2018 engine explosion, saying it disclosed risks and the stock drops that followed were "miniscule." The February investor suit alleges Southwest and its top executives lied when they said the Dallas-based airline complied with Federal Aviation Administration's aircraft safety and maintenance requirements, artificially inflating the stock price, which dropped when an April 2018 engine explosion on Flight 1380 from New York to Dallas killed one passenger and injured seven others. "Despite the absence of any...

