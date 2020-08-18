Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

McDonald's Tries To Shoot Down $500M Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- McDonald's has asserted that two female ex-employees' $500 million sweeping sexual discrimination potential class action is overly broad, saying their claims of harassment and assault at one Florida restaurant can't extend to claims of a companywide culture of illegal behavior.

The employees' suit pertains to incidents at a single McDonald's location in Sanford, Florida, involving three co-workers harassing two female employees, concentrated instances that don't give rise to allegations of systemic violations of Title VII and the Florida Civil Rights Act, the fast-food chain said Monday in a Chicago federal court filing in support of dismissing the lawsuit.

The workers' complaint...

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

