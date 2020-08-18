'Pharma Bro' Shkreli Suggests FTC Privacy Violation

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Martin Shkreli accused the Federal Trade Commission on Monday of "short-circuit[ing]" efforts to look for potential Privacy Act violations in the agency's bid to use his prison communications in the civil antitrust case alleging he monopolized sales of the antiparasitic drug Daraprim, which a judge refused to toss Tuesday. Shkreli attorney Christopher H. Casey of Duane Morris LLP filed a letter brief in New York federal court seeking to pump the breaks on an FTC bid to use Shkreli's phone calls with lawyers over prison-monitored lines. First, Casey said Shkreli's legal team needs more time to probe the "threshold issue" of...

