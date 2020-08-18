Goldman Sachs Deal Capping Director Pay OK'd In Del.

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Tuesday approved a settlement for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to cap its nonemployee directors' annual pay at $475,000 to end a shareholder lawsuit alleging their prior pay was excessive, despite an objecting investor's claim that the deal's liability releases were too broad. During a hearing held virtually, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said the settlement was a "reasonable compromise" to resolve the years-old case. He held off deciding legal fees to award in the case, however, asking that the parties file additional submissions if needed. The vice chancellor said the settlement offered fair consideration "for the...

