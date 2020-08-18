Parsing Kamala Harris' Trade And Foreign Policy Views

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has announced his selection of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate. Biden noted that he asked Harris to continue to ask the tough questions and never back down from a challenge, as well as "be the last voice in the room" before important decisions are made. He further spotlighted Harris' efforts to look out for the overlooked and undervalued, including those parents who are awake in the early hours worried about providing for their families. This touched on Harris' "3 a.m. Agenda," which she campaigned on in 2019 to focus "on solutions that...

