Texas Judge Laments Dismissal Of Ex-NFLer's ERISA Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has held that the NFL's player benefit plan board didn't abuse its discretion when it denied disability benefits to a former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back, but made it clear in his opinion he didn't agree with the board's decision. U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen on Monday spiked an ERISA claim by ex-player Ashton Youboty, who challenged the NFL Player Disability & Neurocognitive Benefit Plan board's decision to not count a January 2019 football injury-related surgery toward his applicability for benefits because the procedure occurred after the plan's statute of limitations. Judge Hanen said...

